Supermodels Cover Vogue Hombre Spring Summer 2018 Issue

Supermodels Arthur Kulkov, Aurelien Muller, Austin Mahone, Ben Allen, David Agbodji, Evandro Soldati, Garrett Neff, Juanpa Zurita, Mateo Videla, Roberto Rossellini, and Tobias Sorensen cover Vogue Hombre‘s Spring Summer 2018 edition. In charge of photography was Daniel Clavero, with styling from Angelo DeSanto, and casting direction from David Chen.

Beauty is work of hair stylist David Colvin, and makeup artist Bo S. Retouching by Francisco Vargas. For the cover models are wearing selected looks from Dolce & Gabbana.



