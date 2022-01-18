MFW: DHRUV KAPOOR Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover DHRUV KAPOOR Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, that examines the advancement of soul science and technology, presented with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Shivamm Paathak, as part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The Soul Tech collection explores flexible reality, and the feeling of oneness. For the season the designer fuses old with new; poster print series, inspired by the 70s, explore the capabilities of the human mind by diving within, while nature and science come together in geometric floral motifs and graphic landscapes.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We are all energy. All matter and psychological processes – thoughts, emotions, beliefs and attitudes are composed of energy. Functional copies of our brain will eventually leave their biological shells. These copies then live eternally in a digital heaven. Soul Tech, a growing subculture, devoid of a BEGINNING or an END. Its eternal nature comes to forefront with the advancement of technology and exploration of buried secrets of ancient civilizations. It explores our flexible reality – a complex network of events onto which we project sequences of the past, present and future.” – from Dhruv Kapoor