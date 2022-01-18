MFW: MSGM Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection

Discover MSGM Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, that merges the past and future, presented with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Luke Abby, as part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The IL RUMORE DEL TEMPO (The Noise of Time) collection was inspired by the work of Italian architect, urban planner, and industrial designer Gaetano Pesce. Designer Massimo Giorgetti explores the brand’s youthful energy with a psychedelic journey.

Models Amaury Valero, Joshua Navarro, Lennert de Lathauwer, Marvin Kivisalu, Niccolò Geuna, and Seungchan Lee star in the lookbook set in an Italian apartment. In charge of styling was Patrick Welde, with creative direction from Dust Creative, movement direction by Max Cookward and Magnus Westwell, and casting direction by Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna. Beauty is work of hair stylist Doria Roberti, and makeup artist Tanja Friscic.