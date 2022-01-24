PFW: LGN LOUIS GABRIEL NOUCHI Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand LGN LOUIS GABRIEL NOUCHI presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on January 22nd, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For this season, brand was inspired by Charles Baudelaire’ book Artificial Paradises. The collection mixes nightclubs atmosphere of warmth and sensuality with melancholic poetry, and brings a variation of tuxedo jackets, dressing gowns and bodysuits. The brand also launched swimwear for the first time. For the season, LGN collaborated with Hermès Pontet glasses and the outdoor shoes brand Merrell.

“The seasonal print of the collection is based on opium poppies twisted into psychedelic patterns. From the previous collection, new marbled paper pattern, which is becoming a signature element of the LGN brand, is evoking night dance perspiration through print and important textile developments : digital print on viscose made in Italy, quilted on recycled nylons, devoured on a jersey base and tone-on-tone jacquard knit. Natural materials that consume less water, such as viscose and wool are favoured with an emphasis on confort especially with the use of jersey and swimwear in eco nylon fabric. Always fascinated by the beauty of clothes’ tears, LGN is developing acetate mesh which looks like spun tights.” – from Louis Gabriel Nouchi