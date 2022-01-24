PFW: AURALEE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand6 AURALEE presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection on January 22nd, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For this season, the brand explores comfort with minimalistic, and sophisticated approach. The collection made from high standard materials, subtly tweaks proportions and updates classic wardrobe staples. Lines have clarity and definition yet convey ease and comfort. The outwear pieces are voluminous and weightless, with protective feel, while tailoring is effortlessly elegant.

“Looks appear deceptively tonal, but the nuanced layering of different textures and fabrics chromatically adjacent within the same piece adds depth, emphasizing textural variations. As always in the label’s collections, the starting point is the creation of high-quality, unpareil fabrications utilizing the best raw materials sourced from around the world. This season, a beautiful new tweed was created in-house, developed for the first time with modernized ancient machines and artisanal techniques, honoring tradition while achieving up-to-date results. Robust and warm in its textured look, it actually feels featherlight and has a unique soft touch.” – Auralee