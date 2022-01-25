MFW: CANALI Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion house CANALI presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, as part of the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. For this season, brand fuses old-world elegance with contemporary style. The collection was inspired by the art déco style of the 30’s: an era of growth and recovery, the man of the times was a perfect modern gentleman who loved traveling, enjoying himself, and discovering the world. For the FW22 Season, Canali brings a perfect match of lines, sometimes soft and sinuous and sometimes slim and stylized, and they also enhance the silhouette of the modern man with a combination of different materials, contrasts and dynamism.

For the Autumn/Winter 2022 season, Canali draws inspiration from the art déco style of the 30’s – the dawn of a new era of growth and recovery, highlighting a renewed intention of seeking tasteful, elegant and refined clothes. The man of the times was a perfect modern gentleman who loved travelling, enjoying himself and discovering the world. His style defined him and accompanied him on all occasions: from daily matters to travel, from theatre opening nights to informal evenings at refined clubs with his friends. Canali is inspired by the sober and exclusive lines of that period – adapting military-inspired silhouettes and colours to a new, elegant context, and celebrating it with its trademark sartorial expertise, care and focus on detail. The clothes from the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection have the Canali man covered at any moment of the day. It is easy for us to imagine him wearing elegant pin-stripe, typical of the 30’s, and the spirit of this timeless icon of menswear alternates creations in line with the most refined sartorial traditions – with the classic wide lapels and hand-embroidered silk eyelets – and contemporary products where sleeves are finished off with rubber press-stud buttons, and trousers are inspired by sport design. The modern gentleman opts for refined modern-day separates, with which he can set off his creativity through shirts and ties. These are accompanied by new items such as the jacket with knitted neck and cuffs, which combines the softness of knitwear and the cleanness of tailored shapes. Or the new interpretation of the safari jacket in cashmere, to be worn with trousers and ties to create an outfit that speaks of a new form of tailoring. Knitwear, warm and comforting, offers new takes on necklines – turtle, scarf, volcano, zippered – and on processing, with precious tress or déco-inspired geometrical patterns in a warm palette of natural colours, to be worn as key piece or combined with the iconic outerwear typical of this season. These pieces include: long coats with a strict cut, such as the military-inspired one in cashmere/wool with precious style features such as the martingale and insignia; a peacoat combining the curves of the drop neck with a clean cut; or the parka in a luxurious

alpaca/cashmere mix; accompanied by the sartorial excellence of the gown-coat in soft cashmere/mink. Shoes – derbys and beatles with grip soles, add a strong character to outfits. When the first evening lights come on, the Canali man wears a distinctive look in which refined velvet bomber jackets offer a new take on the traditional black tie, found here in shades of green,

or featuring a déco-inspired jacquard pattern. These looks are to be combined with classic evening shoes or they can be reinvented with the novel velvet slip-ons with two-tone rubber sole.

This collection is a perfect match of lines – sometimes soft and sinuous and sometimes slim and stylised – and it is able to reinterpret old-world elegance with contemporary style. Canali

experiments through an exercise in vertical construction, combination of different materials, contrasts and dynamism that combine to harmoniously enhance the silhouette of the modern man.