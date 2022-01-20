Backstage Moments at ETRO Menswear Show In Milan – Fall Winter 2022

ETRO Menswear Fall Winter 2022 runway show was one of the spotlights of the just wrapped Milano Fashion Week. The famed house took the runway season with a striking cast of breakthrough stars such as Fernando Lindez and Mathieu Simoneau as well as fresh faces to watch.

“A new mental order can be felt, as crisp as the January light. The journey, whether it is knowledge

or adventure, requires a map and a map requires clarity, which is not about being schematic but about being lucid. The collection is clear in the overlapping and accumulation of different signs: North stars and anchors, winter sea and mountains, wolves and roses. An amalgam that, like a small library, is united by a thin thread: the will and vision of its author, Kean Etro. In this new feeling, even paisley finds a geometric dimension, while the exercise of dressing well regains importance,“- shares Etro Press Team

Find more of the backstage moments from ETRO Fall Winter 2022 runway show in our gallery:

Creative Director Kean Etro

Stylist: Giovanni Dario Laudicina

Hair Stylist: Louis Ghewy

Makeup Artist: Masae Ito

Casting Director: Piotr Chamier

Models: Alejo Humanes, Arthur Kopp, Ati Oppelt, Craig Shimirimana, Daan Duez, Douta Sidibe, Fernando Lindez, Finlay Mangan, Habib Masovic, Hugo Bouquerel, Hyojin Jung, Ibrahima Alessio, Jacek Kaluta, Jack Blanco, Jaewon Jung, John Godswill, Jonas Glöer, Lawal Badmus, Leon Dame, Leonardo dos Santos, Ludwig Wilsdorff, Malick Bodian, Mamuor Majeng, Mathieu Simoneau, Moustapha Sy, Naoki Jansen, Neil Varel, Ottawa Kwami, Rubuen Bilan-Carroll, Saul Symon, Tyler Rees, Willy Pardo

See all the runway looks in our ETRO Fall Winter 2022 runway coverage feature.