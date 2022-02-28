MFW: GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Italian luxury footwear and fashion designer GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Women’s and Men’s Collection, on February 26th, during the ongoing Milano Fashion Week. Designer invites his customers to have fun, embrace their bold side and use fashion to telegraph a message of independence. Pastel tones and sparkling details are the distinctive traits of the men’s collection, where a more gender-fluid approach takes center stage. For this season, brand introduces a new logo sneaker – GZ Runner featuring the silhouette of a sporty running shoe elevated with outsandng materials and high-tech details. Classic styles of the British footwear tradition, including derbies, monk straps and slippers, are shown in unexpected shades, such as pink and baby blue, or come punctuated with studs, crystals and graphic sequined patterns.

It’s the new era of self-love, where feeling healthy and pretty is a priority. Traditional rules are rewritten to develop a signature vocabulary rooted in irreverent elegance and luxurious eccentric sophistication. – from Giuseppe Zanotti