MFW: AMBUSH Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion designer Yoon Ahn presented AMBUSH® Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection with a show held on February 26th, as a part of the ongoing Milano Fashion Week. For this season, designer mixes her lived experiences with her otherworldly reference points, in order to further define brand’s retro, future, romantic universe. Designer also moves away from entirely oversized shapes and brings a more boxy looks and elongated silhouettes. Strong and square-shouldered outerwear contrasts with skinny, slightly flared pants and an overly long straight leg. Brand’s signature outerwear like cropped moto jackets and blazers, are updated with shearling erupting from sleeves and collars to give a 70s accent.

