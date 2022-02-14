HERON PRESTON Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover HERON PRESTON Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, presented with a lookbook. The collection features Preston’s signature found objects, archetypes and uniforms. For this season, Preston continues to triger customers with his signature unorthodox and intriguing items. This season he rolled out a new in-house system for classifying the materials used in his work according to their impact upon our ecosystems. Preston has also for the first time this season expanded his label’s output into underwear.