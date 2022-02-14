NAMACHEKO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion designer Dilan Lurr presented the NAMACHEKO Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a fashion video filmed in Belgium’s Knokke Casino, on February 10th. For the collection, designer was inspired by his heritage and the folklore of the area where he grew up. The collection explores myths and origins and transitional spaces and how bodies move through them. The video was captured by Dries Vanderaerden, with photos from Giovanni Giannoni. In charge of styling was Robbie Spencer, with hair by Michaël Delmas and makeup by Caroline Fenouil.

I started out the collection by thinking very Mesopotamian. It is where I am from, and it gives me sense of pride. I was thinking about the kings— Nebuchadnezzar, Gilgamesh, Lugalzages – everything from Uruk to the new Babylonian dynasty. It was the birth of knowledge and civilization as we know it. – Dilan Lurr