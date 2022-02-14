NYFW: TEDDY VONRANSON Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion designer TEDDY VONRANSON presented his Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection during the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The North Beach collection explores the style of surfers, skiers and snowboarders and their ability to layer technical and fashion pieces. For the season, Teddy Vonranson effectively layers the effortless cool west coast sentiment with east coast discernment to advance his story of the modern American man. The color palette ranges from monochromatic colors like charcoal and grey to playful color accents.

I wanted to explore literal and metaphorical winter beaches: the die-hard surfers in the chilly winter waters of California and the ice capped breakers of northeastern beaches, the slopes from Lake Placid to Aspen to Mammoth where moguls and half pipes emulate the waves. – Teddy Vonranson

Now the man is one. He surfs in the Pacific and the Atlantic all year, skis and snowboards from Lake Placid to Aspen to Mammoth, kitted out with playfulness and mastery. He layers “great coats” and emotional outerwear over fluid tailoring, dropped shoulders, flowy pants and oversized shorts. And then, with playful intention, he layers over it again. – from press release

Credits

Art Direction by Issue Ten Creative

Styling by David Vivirido

Photography by David Luo

Set Design by James Laycock

Casting and Production by Trew Productions

Hair by Oribe

Make up by Monique Rinard