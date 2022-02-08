CPHFW: HOLZWEILER Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand HOLZWEILER presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on February 3rd, during the recently finished Copenhagen Fashion Week. For this season, the brand was inspired by weather and the effects it has on the environment. The Weathering collection fashion film tells a story about five friends on a road trip from Oslo to a cabin on the mountain Norefjell, directed by Michael Hauptman. The brand revalues existing materials, finding beauty in imperfection, and opportunity in repurposing. The showpieces here were constructed using Holzweiler’s own deadstock materials and archival garments.