Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2022 Chapter 2 Collection by Virgil Abloh

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented the second chapter of their Pre-Fall 2022 Men’s Collection titled Daybreak, designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The collection fuses sportswear and workwear codes, and unites functional with radical. Tailored trousers are imbued with baggy volume and worn with blousons in place of a blazer. The designer reinterprets traditional tailoring with relaxed cuts and light materials. The lookbook was captured at the Firminy complex in Firminy near Lyon, built by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier.

LOUIS VUITTON PRE-FALL 2022 COLLECTION CHAPTER 1

My philosophy is very much informed by the clothes that people actually wear. What I do is an analysis of a generation: what do people buy and why do they wear it? That question naturally creates an equal interest in tradition as it does in changing tradition. But it’s also about challenging myself and exploring different land. That is creative freedom – Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director

“The idea of the three-piece suit takes new shapes in formal silhouettes composed tonally of jackets, trousers and wrap skirts. Shirts swap places with roll-necks. The twin-set is evoked through matching hoodies and zip cardigans knitted in dégradé, inducing the eternal scent of teen spirit also lionised in a stripy multi-colour mohair Monogram cardigan. A symbol of the switching and fusing of dress codes, Keepalls and small leather goods patchwork the colours, patterns and materials of the collection, while LV Trainers with strap detailing – rendered in a wealth of colourways – take over from the traditional idea of a formal shoe.” – from Louis Vuitton

Credit: L’église de Firminy : © F.L.C. / ADAGP, Paris [2022]

Courtesy of ©LOUIS VUITTON