Lawal Badmus & Jordy Ortiz Model SITUATIONIST Spring Summer 2022 Looks

Discover SITUATIONIST Spring Summer 2022 Air of Uncertainty campaign featuring models Lawal Badmus and Jordy Ortiz lensed by fashion photographer Davit Giorgadze at Total Management. In charge of styling was Dogukan Nesanir, with creative direction from Irakli Rusadze, and casting direction by Bert Martirosyan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Dushan Petrovich, and makeup artist Helene Vasnier.

“SS22 collection titled „Air Of Uncertainty“ is exploring the surrounding, current situations of mind, constructed chaos, objects and individual body of work. Process of picking, selecting as well as declining. Past few months have been extremely alarming, uncertain and deconstructive and somehow hopeful. For majority of people in different fields, especially in fashion and art, it felt like a repetitive dead end. Currently it feels like there’s no space or air for planning ahead but there’s an excitement to share, to tell, to show and point, look there’s something right here with us that matters the most.” – from Situationist