PFW: KOCHÉ Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand KOCHÉ presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection at Le Westin Paris, on March 1st, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Designer Christelle Kocher builds a bridge between the heritage of fashion and the modernity of our time. The collection explores both tenderness and technique, it expresses individuality and character, and it also offers comfort. Soft colors such as terracotta, dark green, and warm black are sometimes flashed with electric blue, that represents the brand’s striking energy. The shoe collection was mad in collaboration with Charles Jourdan.
FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS
