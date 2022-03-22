NYFW: NIHL Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion designer Neil Grotzinger presented NIHL Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, on February 16th, as a part of recently finished New York Fashion Week. The collection ranges from day to night wear, work and play wear and structure and freedom. Designer describes the collection as a more gender-affirming mixing the masculine and feminine structures together. Grotzinger was inspired by the queer nightlife filled with expressionism and freedom. The collection is all about dressing up. The collection lookbook was directed by Sho Konishi with casting by Sho Lily. In charge of hair and makeup was Kento Utsubo, assisted by Hannah Lauren and Sabrina Krol.