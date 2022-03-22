in Fall Winter 2022.23, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Runway

PFW: LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s All The Rumors Are True Collection presented at Paris Fashion Week

©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN

Discover LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on March 3rd, at the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Brand explores the relationship between an individual’s self-image and misguided public preconceptions. All The Rumors Are True collection focuses on self-reclamation, self-awareness, and self-love. For the season, Ludovic de Saint Sernin celebrates the body with wraparound crop tops in wrinkled black and khaki silk crepe; monogram-lasered lowrise denim jeans with peeling crystals; a Swarovski fish-net boleros and a chainlink halterneck plastron; slim stretch-leather trousers; and body-swaddling skirts and cropped dresses.

©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN

