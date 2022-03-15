PFW: LANVIN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Luxury house LANVIN presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, that celebrates the illusion of fashion, on March 5th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores the contrasting themes that energized the work of Jeanne Lanvin. It reinvents the brand’s heritage with a modern touch. For the season, collection was inspired by a future, born from the past, and it explores relationship between Art Deco and Ancient Egypt. Designer Bruno Sialelli unveiled the collection with a short film, filled with reflections and echoes, darkness and light, directed by Helmi. In charge of styling was Carlos Nazario, with casting direction from Rachel Chandler, and production by Division. Beauty is work of hair stylist Holli Smith, makeup artist Yadim Carranza, and manicurist Dawn Dawn Sterling. Stars of the session are Moustapha Sy, Oisin Griffin Barr, and Fabien Navio joined by Anok Yai, America Gonzalez, Julia Nobis, He Cong, Paloma Elsesser, and Selena Forrest.

“Silhouettes are narrow, shoulders emphatic with a tailored swagger, applied to coats and jumpsuits but also loaned to soft dresses – a contradiction between sharpness and fluidity. A sense of polish, rigor and sophistication inspired by the maison’s couture heritage prevails, across all genders. Menswear suits are presented formally, with foulard necklines or shirt and tie, sportswear given a couture polish, sneakers fused with formal shoes; womenswear is sharply tailored or extravagantly embroidered, dressed up, with high-heeled platform Mary-Janes or sandals that combine calfskin or satin with carbon-fiber.

Textures are rich and lustrous, colors deep. Leather is given a preciousness, polished in gem tones. There is a game of make-believe with surfaces: Tessellated Art Deco patterns, like tiles or marquetry, may be evoked through print, knit, or fils-coupe silk-velvet, hand-painted, their lustre pretending embroidery. Conversely, embroidery is given the graphic feel of print – stacked sequins resemble polka-dots, others seem to pixellate, 21st century decoration dissolving. Fabrics can pretend, too: cashmere is washed for softness, silk panné velvets bonded to jersey for weight, tailored with precision. When touched, held, clothes transform and evolve at your fingertips.” – from Lanvin