David Gandy Models Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear

Fashion house DOLCE & GABBANA enlists supermodel David Gandy and pop superstar Jennifer Lopez to star in their Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear campaign lensed by photography duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Syd Hayes, makeup artist Stephane Marais, and manicurist Michelle Class. The eyewear collection reimagines the brand’s codes of beauty and sensuality with a modern touch.