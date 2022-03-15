in Advertising Campaigns, David Gandy, Dolce Gabbana, Dominique Models, Ford Models, LA Models, Menswear, Mert and Marcus, New Madison, Select Models, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign, View Management

David Gandy Models Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear

Discover Dolce & Gabbana’s SS22 Eyewear campaign starring David Gandy and Jennifer Lopez

David Gandy
©DOLCE&GABBANA, Photography by Mert and Marcus

Fashion house DOLCE & GABBANA enlists supermodel David Gandy and pop superstar Jennifer Lopez to star in their Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear campaign lensed by photography duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Syd Hayes, makeup artist Stephane Marais, and manicurist Michelle Class. The eyewear collection reimagines the brand’s codes of beauty and sensuality with a modern touch.

David Gandy
©DOLCE&GABBANA, Photography by Mert and Marcus
David Gandy
©DOLCE&GABBANA, Photography by Mert and Marcus

ad campaignsMenswearSS22supermodels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook Covers ELLE MEN Singapore Spring Summer 2022 Issue
LANVIN

PFW: LANVIN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection