MFW: MIGUEL VIEIRA Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand MIGUEL VIEIRA presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a fashion show held during the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. For this season, Vieira sticks to his signature color – black. The color black dominated the environment, creating a mysterious, powerful and elegant atmosphere like no other color does. The collection features classic formal looks distorted and transformed with unexpected mixtures. Geometric silhouettes and stylized lines dominate the collection in medieval blue, cloud gray and caviar black colors.