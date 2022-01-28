in Fall Winter 2022.23, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week

MFW: MIGUEL VIEIRA Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

With Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, Miguel Vieira presents monochromatic and classic looks

©MIGUEL VIEIRA

Fashion brand MIGUEL VIEIRA presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a fashion show held during the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. For this season, Vieira sticks to his signature color – black. The color black dominated the environment, creating a mysterious, powerful and elegant atmosphere like no other color does. The collection features classic formal looks distorted and transformed with unexpected mixtures. Geometric silhouettes and stylized lines  dominate the collection in medieval blue, cloud gray and caviar black colors.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

©MIGUEL VIEIRA
©MIGUEL VIEIRA
©MIGUEL VIEIRA
©MIGUEL VIEIRA
©MIGUEL VIEIRA
©MIGUEL VIEIRA

FW22MenswearMFW

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Francisco Villa

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Francisco Villa by David Suarez