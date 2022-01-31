Sportswear brand ADIDAS and Beyonce‘s IVY PARK released Valentine’s Day capsule collection titled Ivy Heart, inspired by love. The collection brings bold looks made from performance fabrics, in reds, pinks and neutrals. It merges adidas codes of performance and innovation with Beyoncé‘s love of athleticism and style. The campaign features supermodel and actor Tyson Beckford and singer, songwriter and actor Troye Sivan.

“The references culminate in a collection of silhouettes that are sporty, stylish, and above all, unique. Conceived around three pillars of foundation, active, and fashion, IVY PARK ’s latest collection is highlighted by the Velour Dress and Tracksuit, Faux Latex Puffer, Pique Jumpsuit and Sequin Duster. Accessories include a 5-Panel Hat, a clutch and a Heart-Lip Belt Bag.

This cinematic campaign focuses on the guiding thematic color behind the collection. In the Western world, red is commonly associated with love , romance and sensuality. While in the East, red is attributed to good fortune and joy. Wherever you are, it’s clear that this color represents positivity. The concept is centered around bringing people together from all different backgrounds through this one color that’s sentimental to so many. This theme is illustrated through enhanced lighting, bold yet minimal production design, elevated styling and most importantly the international cast. Cultural cues from specific iconography and symbols are explored in visual motifs with sensitivity and intention. IVY PARK pays homage to various cultures inspired by this color, incorporating red through a futuristic yet authentic lens.” – from Adidas

Available starting February 9 online and February 10 in select stores globally.