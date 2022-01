The handsome Francisco Villa at Queta Rojas Model Management stars in Let Me Start session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer David Suarez. In charge of styling was Juka, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist JuanaMa Constantino.

For the story Francisco is wearing selected pieces from Infante, Out of Comfort, Eva Urías, Erresie7e, Bershka, Lukcy Seven, Avec, Arnette, Edgar Aguilera, Armani, Cefeida, H&M, and Anoeses.

Photographer David Suárez – @davidsuarezph

Stylist Juka – @jukafashionstylist

Hair & Makeup Artist JuanaMa Constantino – @juanmacons

Model Francisco Villa at Queta Rojas Model Management – @franvillapicasso