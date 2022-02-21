LFW: NICHOLAS DALEY Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover NICHOLAS DALEY Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, presented on February 21st, during the ongoing London Fashion Week. The Dark Haze collection brings the energy, aesthetic, and attitude of black rock, punk and funk, it’s inspired by the guitar and it’s otherworldly appeal. It explores a world where hard rock, funk, blues and West Coast psychedelia unite. Fashion photographer Piczo at We Folk captured the lookbook featuring styling from Stephen Mann. In charge of moving direction was Abdou Yagamoto, with casting direction from Troy Fearn, and production by Antony Waller. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pal Berdahl, makeup artist Jenny Coombes, and manicurist Pebbles Aikens.