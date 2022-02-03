SNEAKER ALERT: Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Racer Blue’ Release

In line with the Spring 2022 Retro Collection, Nike and Jordan Brand will release a new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 5 sneaker in the ‘Racer Blue’ colorway. The brand will release a total of 15 new modernized versions of Michael Jordan’s classics including the return of the iconic Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoff’, as announced in December 2021.

Rather than using the typical leather for the top, this rendition employs sturdy nubuck leather for the majority of the base layer and paints it a solid black color. The tongues are designed with a luminous coating, and the netting on the mid-foot and behind the shoe laces is whipped up with its normal see-through appearance. The Jumpman emblems on the tongues and lower heels, the lacing toggles, and the midsole components all have “Racer Blue” accents. The midsoles include spiky embellishments with a subtle paint job, and the treading has an ice blue hue.

Check out the latest photographs of the sneaker after the jump

Air Jordan 5 History

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 5 was first released in 1990 in four different colorways. The sneaker featured a bright 3M tongue, mesh netting on the tongue and side panels, and a distinctive set of lace locks. While several signature sneaker lines are obsolete or non-existent by the fifth model, the Air Jordan line remained as popular as ever, with the Air Jordan 5 showing no signs of slowing down.

The aggressive look of renowned World War II era fighter jets painted to look like a shark was the main design inspiration the Air Jordan 5 sneaker, which is why the zig-zagging tooth-like midsole feature exists. The Air Jordan 5 was the first sneaker to use reflective material and implement a clear rubber outsoles. Clear outsoles are now a typical design element, but that certainly wasn’t the case back in 1990.

Along with being the first basketball sneaker to use bright material and a clear outsole, the Jordan 5 was also the first to include a lace lock. The Air Jordan 6 had similar lacelocks, as did the Air Jordan 17 later down the line. The asymmetrical collar, which was designed to contour to the ankle better ergonomically while simultaneously providing support, is another noteworthy element of the sneaker.

The Air Jordan 5 were the first Air Jordan Retro of the new millennium when they were released in 2000. Over 40 retro releases have followed in the years since, including new and old colorways, mash-ups, and, most recently, low tops.

Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Racer Blue’ Design

The Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Racer Blue’ features color-popping royal blue highlights on a stealthy shade of Tinker Hatfield’s classic 1990 model, which was first worn by Mars Blackmon. A black nubuck upper with tonal TPU eyelets, translucent quarter panel netting, and a reflective silver tongue make up the mid-top. On the embroidered Jumpman and the internal lining, there are contrasting royal blue hits. A blue polyurethane midsole, adorned with black shark teeth detailing and coupled with visible Air-sole cushioning in the heel, provides lightweight cushioning. Underfoot, a transparent rubber outsole delivers sticky traction.

The Air Jordan 5 in “Racer Blue” will be available for $200 USD on February 12th at select Jordan Brand retailers and on Nike’s official website. Early pairs are also available at GOAT and Fight Club right now.

Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue”

RELEASE DATE: February 12th, 2022

STYLE CODE: CT4838-004

COLOR: Black/Racer Blue-Reflective Silver

PRICE: $200