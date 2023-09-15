Embracing Desire: Palomo Spain Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion house Palomo Spain unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 collection at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, presenting a profoundly special lineup that harks back to the brand’s origins and delves into Alejandro’s Spanish heritage, exploring his most romantic and sensual fantasies. Entitled “Cruising in the Rose Garden,” this collection by Alejandro Gómez Palomo immerses itself in the world of discreet encounters, where identities are free from judgment, and moments of euphoria abound. It’s a celebration of love and desire, a place where people seek solace and pleasure in each other’s arms, embracing the multifaceted beauty of human longing.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

The collection explores the duality of human nature, oscillating between our primal, carnal desires and our romantic, nature-driven sensuality. This juxtaposition is a central theme, interwoven with Palomo’s signature elements – historical references, Andalusian folklore, street culture, and youthful pop phenomena. It’s a dialogue that dissects the coexistence of contradictions within oneself and how engaging in forbidden pursuits can enable the exploration of desires and the experience of unbridled freedom, free from societal constraints.

The collection serves as a retrospective of Palomo’s iconic pieces but with a fresh twist, reimagining key items and fabrics like the Ass Air trousers and flamenco-inspired attire. Contrasts are a key element, both in terms of silhouettes and fabrics, as baggy jeans and mini shorts mingle with babydoll dresses and flowing capes. Delicate materials such as silk, lace, and linen coexist with robust ones like leather and denim. The color palette embodies the twilight hours, where intimacy blossoms and hearts find solace, featuring soft violets, pinks, and blues that juxtapose with deep reds and blacks, evoking a sense of sensual darkness.

Alejandro Gómez Palomo explained the shift in his creative direction, stating, “After presenting a Fall Winter collection that spoke about the freedom of childhood and a naïve approach to gender and clothing, it was the most natural process for me to react against that concept and focus on a more sexualized idea of a character that is now grown and aware of its power of attraction. This time I wanted to reflect on who I am now and allow myself to dive into my most romantic and sexual fantasies while still maintaining my love for storytelling. I also think that as a Spanish designer I have a responsibility to show my heritage and transmit my roots and the spirit of my culture“

The show’s music was equally important to Alejandro, creating an evocative atmosphere with hints of flamenco as a nod to his background, blending modern elements with references to the chants of “Lole y Manuel” and the rhythmic clapping characteristic of flamenco nights, where art, culture, and desire intersect.

Additionally, the Palomo Spain Spring Summer 2024 runway show featured an exclusive collaboration with the Spanish accessories brand Bimba y Lola. This collaboration encompassed full outfits and accessories, including a special collection of bags and accessories featuring an updated version of Bimba y Lola‘s popular “Tote Pocket Bag.” The partnership between the two brands aimed to blend their unique identities, with Palomo Spain‘s genderless and glamorous approach complementing Bimba y Lola‘s trendsetting, female-empowering aesthetic. This collaboration also marked a shift for Palomo Spain towards a stronger emphasis on women’s fashion, harmonizing the passionate spirit of flamenco and the playful empowerment of Bimba y Lola‘s aesthetic within the collection.