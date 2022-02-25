MFW: PLEIN SPORT Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion designer Philipp Plein presented PLEIN SPORT Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, that was created exclusively in the Metaverse, on February 24th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. A state of the art humanoid robot named Romeo 0.1 opened Plein Sport‘s first show and introduced the newest Metaverse-native sneakers collection. The collection features rare, high-end drops on NFT digital wearables designed by the Crypto Kings (a pseudonym for the artistic collaboration between Philipp Plein and the world-renowned NFT artist Antoni Tudisco), as well as physical items. This venture into the Metaverse falls in line with Philipp Plein’s continued dedication to fashion innovation.

The Metaverse is allowing us to digitally reproduce the most precise and minute subtleties, which is a crucial part of respecting the design’s uniqueness. Just like the way we represent the tiger in 3D, the attention to detail is something we can achieve seamlessly by properly utilizing the new virtual world to our advantage. – Philipp Plein