MFW: SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Luxury fashion house SALVATORE FERRAGAMO presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection in the neoclassical Sala delle Cariatidi of Palazzo Reale, on February 26th, as a part of the ongoing Milano Fashion Week. The collection reconstructs the codes of casualwear and reimagines them with a spirit of liberated precision and fluid expression. Designer Guillaume Meilland created a collection that shows that casual wear can be made and worn with as much care, discernment, craft and irony as any tuxedo. With menswear collection, Salvatore Ferragamo explores fresh attitudes and contemporary character.

The dawn of the 2020s has accelerated a global vibe shift towards casualisation. World events and new generational values have changed habits, propelling the decline of tailoring and eveningwear – aka “formalwear” – in favour of a greater focus on the “informal”. – from Salvatore Ferragamo