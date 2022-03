Fashion designer PHILIPP PLEIN presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, with a show presented on February 26th as a part of the ongoing Milano Fashion Week. The collection explores a renaissance in the modern era, and connects the brand’s past with it’s revolutionary present days. For the season, designer brings new silhouettes, new fits, strong lines and shapes, as well as the brand’s recognizable details such as: the thunders, the iconic models and hexagonal logo.