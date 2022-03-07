PFW: SITUATIONIST Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover SITUATIONIST Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, that focuses on the brand’s craft, and brings advanced garments, presented on March 2nd, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. For the season Georgian brand used denim for the first time, and introduced new shapes and textures with dead-stock and reusable materials. Photographer Davit Giorgadze captured the lookbook featuring styling from Dogukan Nesanir. In charge of casting direction was Bert Martirosyan, with production from Kitten. Beauty is work of hair stylist Michaël Delmas, and makeup artist Manu Kopp. Stars of the lookbook are Indre Aleksiuk, and Diacaria Kreminta.