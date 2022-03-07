First Impressions: Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga

After collaborating with Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, on the DONDA merch and the listening parties, Ye announced that the two would also collaborate to create a YEEZY GAP collection entitled YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga. Ye and Demna aimed to create utilitarian pieces suitable for everyday wear. The collection expresses hope for the future and continues Ye’s quest to bring music, art, and culture together. This latest release follows the slow release of major Yeezy x GAP staples including the Round Jacket and the Perfect Hoodie in 2021.

“This first of its kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap.”

Ye’s goal at Gap is that the brand’s low price point and worldwide reach will help him to impact fashion in the same manner that his albums have influenced music. He appears to be pursuing real democratization of fashion, a delightful little phrase that’s bandied around a lot but is essentially a pipe dream when the prices of luxury goods continue to rise.

This inaugural collection, which includes staple pieces including T-shirts, sweatshirts, a denim jacket, and pants is exhibited on a series of masked models.

“This is a very different challenge. I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap. I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language. This project allowed me to join forces [with Ye] to create utilitarian fashion for all. There are very few people that I know, especially of Ye’s caliber, who really understand my work so well. He makes me come out of my comfort zone and be a better designer. There’s no ego when we collaborate, just a mutual drive to evolve and do something great and new.” Demna told Vogue.

Here is the first glance at Kanye West’s YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga collection, after months of anticipation and teasers.

In terms of aesthetics of the collaboration, it’s a rather dramatic statement. The 8-piece capsule, strikingly similar to Ye’s current uniform is a welcome upgrade for 2022.

In comparison to his earlier offerings with Gap, which were completely brandless, Ye’s new Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line is loaded with graphics. The black T-shirts and hoodies come with a tonal Gap logo embroidered across the chest. A dove with its wings spread is printed across the upper half of the fabric on the back.

Discover the complete YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection on DESIGN SCENE

The hoodies and t-shirts have an oversized silhouette, with a cropped torso, a baggy fit, and heavyweight fabric. Over the last year, this has become the signature style look for the Yeezy Gap aesthetics. Each hoodie is garment-dyed and washed individually, giving each one a slightly different look.

They are available in a range of muted earth tones, with the GAP logo arched across the chest and a dove bird spreading its wings on the upper back of the garment. A small blue-colored Yeezy Gap logo is also imprinted at the top of the t-shirt.

The pants are the most basic piece in this collection, with no tags or branding.

Find more Balenciaga clothing here.

“Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga continues Ye’s commitment to bringing creativity to the forefront and delivering his vision of utilitarian design for all.”

The first eight looks were available for order on yeezygap.com and Farfetch, with the full collection coming later this year. If you missed the drop, you can find more Yeezy Gap Balenciaga here.

Prices start at $120 for a T-shirt and go up to $240 for a dove hoodie, $220 for jean jeans, and $440 for a padded denim jacket.