PFW: ISABEL MARANT Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

With the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, Isabel Marant was inspired by Y2K fashion

Discover ISABEL MARANT Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented with a show at Palais Royal, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. For this season, Marant was inspired by the Y2K fashion and essential pieces. The collection features simple and comfortable pieces, aiming for a cozy and cuddly feel. Designer mices fitted dresses with oversized coats, men’s jackets, duvet-like bomber jackets and tigh high boots. Collection’s colourways go from classic black, to neon orange hues and metallic blue.

