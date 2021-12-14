LI-NING Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Chinese sportswear brand LI-NING presented the Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection on Friday, December 10, 2021 in Sanya, on China’s Hainan Island, as part of the Reframing Perspectives music festival. Mr. Li Ning returns to brand’s original elements such as movement, adventure, extreme sports, and explorations of the great outdoors, which brings a joyous collection of oversize genderless separates in hyper-bright “off” colors; accented with rare, exaggerated, tactical details; and comprised of Li-Ning’s most progressive technical fabrics.

Our efforts here today are part of Li-Ning’s ongoing quest for creative expression, which is rooted in our time-tested brand ethos of ‘movement’ while reflecting the modern countercultures and breakthrough technologies of this minute. Here we reveal diverse yet synchronized modes of creativity so that we may interpret sport and fashion from new angles. Both the festival and the Spring/Summer 2022 Li-Ning collection bring us closer to expressing our true selves, so that we may harness the core spirit of Li-Ning — Anything Is Possible. – Mr. Li Ning