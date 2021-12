W Korea Magazine features K-pop boy band Enhypen on the covers of their January 2022 New Beginnings edition lensed by fashion photographer Jang Dukhwa. In charge of styling was Kyungwon Choi, with set design from Park Jooyoung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sohee Kim, and makeup artist Kwon Sojung. Band members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki are wearing selected pieces from Ami Paris.

Photography © Jang Dukhwa for W Korea, discover more at wkorea.com