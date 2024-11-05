In a celebration of collegiate sports and urban fashion, Supreme collaborates with Mitchell & Ness to present a new collection featuring four legendary NCAA teams: the Georgetown Hoyas, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Syracuse Orange. This partnership seamlessly merges Supreme’s edgy streetwear aesthetic with Mitchell & Ness’s storied legacy in sports apparel, resulting in a collection that resonates with authenticity and style.

The collection comprises five key pieces for each team: a Jacket, Hockey Jersey, Hooded Sweatshirt, Shorts, and Beanie. The garments are adorned with team-specific colors and logos, reinterpreted through Supreme’s innovative lens. The Jacket stands out with its bold design and practicality, ideal for making a statement during the colder months. The Hockey Jersey brings a unique silhouette to the collection, blending athletic heritage with contemporary fashion. The Hooded Sweatshirt and Shorts offer comfort without compromising on style, featuring subtle details that elevate their overall appeal. The Beanie serves as the perfect accessory, tying together the ensemble with a nod to team spirit.

Set to release on November 7th, and November 9th in Asia, this collection arrives just as college sports heat up, offering fans a fresh way to represent their favorite teams. Supreme’s ongoing exploration of cultural intersections finds a natural expression in this collaboration, which honors the passion of NCAA sports while pushing the boundaries of streetwear design. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a fashion-forward individual, this collection provides a unique opportunity to celebrate team pride with Supreme’s signature edge.