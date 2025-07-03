Moncler enlists Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham for its Pre-Fall 2025 Collection campaign, titled London, A Love Affair. Shot in reportage style, the campaign follows the couple through familiar streets of London, a city that holds personal meaning for both. This is where they first exchanged “I love you,” and the campaign brings that memory back into focus through a series of raw, cinematic visuals.

The couple’s real-life connection drives the tone. Rather than scripted poses, the images capture unfiltered moments, laughing between takes, walking arm-in-arm, moving through a city that feels lived-in. Brooklyn, known for his creative work in the culinary space, brings instinct and authenticity in front of the camera, while Nicola draws on her background in acting and storytelling to deliver a quiet intensity. The chemistry between them comes through without force, it’s casual, personal, and completely in sync.

Moncler’s Pre-Fall 2025 wardrobe reflects that balance between polish and practicality. Brooklyn wears elevated city staples—quilted outerwear, soft knits, and tailored layers in muted tones like green, grey, brown, and black. The look is coordinated but never overworked, shaped by pieces he’d wear day-to-day. “This shoot felt like a snapshot into our life,” he shares. “Walking through the city, laughing between takes, wearing pieces that we would wear in our everyday lives.”

Nicola’s looks center on quiet refinement. She wears relaxed tailoring and sculpted outerwear crafted in bouclé, wool, and tweed, softened by a palette of ecru, khaki, and taupe. Field jackets and pea coats come detailed with leather, nylon, and shearling accents for texture and structure. “My style is very in the moment,” she says. “I became obsessed with the Moncler jeans I wore in the campaign and ended up wearing them in my new movie.”

Following past campaigns with Penn Badgley in New York, Arnaud Binard in Paris, and Joaquín Furriel in Madrid, London, A Love Affair continues Moncler’s focus on meaningful cities and magnetic personalities. Brooklyn and Nicola, already deeply connected to the location, turn the campaign into something far more personal, less a fashion performance, more a lived-in portrait.

Moncler Pre-Fall 2025 is available now at select stores and on moncler.com.