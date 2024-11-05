Lovely Runner Star Byeon Woo Seok Joins Prada

South Korean actor and model Byeon Woo Seok has stepped into the fashion world’s spotlight as Prada’s latest brand ambassador. Known for his recent role as Ryu Sun-jae in Lovely Runner, Byeon’s on-screen presence and style have made him a standout figure in both entertainment and fashion.

Byeon began his career on the runway as a teenage model, but soon after, he expanded his path to include acting, where he gained attention in popular shows like Record of Youth and Strong Girl Nam-soon. His versatility and magnetic presence on screen have quickly earned him a reputation as a rising talent, qualities that align seamlessly with Prada’s refined image.

By joining Prada’s roster of ambassadors, which already includes South Korean stars like singer Karina and NCT’s Jaehyun, Byeon brings an added layer of cultural relevance to the brand. His selection signals Prada’s commitment to connecting with influential voices in the South Korean entertainment industry—a region that plays a key role in global pop culture. Byeon’s recent appearance at Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show in Milan marked the start of this partnership, showcasing his alignment with the brand’s modern aesthetics.

This collaboration with Byeon reflects Prada’s strategy to engage with a diverse audience by working with icons across fashion and culture. For Prada, Byeon represents the next generation of cultural influencers, embodying a blend of sophistication and global appeal that resonates with the brand’s values.

With his new role, Byeon Woo Seok not only strengthens Prada’s visibility in South Korea but also takes his career to an international level. This partnership sets the stage for an exciting chapter in his journey, as he brings his unique charm and talent to Prada’s iconic brand.