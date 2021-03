The handsome Thom Voorintholt at Models 1 stars in RESERVED Spring 2021 lookbook lensed by fashion photographers Frankiewicz & Rozniata. In charge of styling was Ewelina Gralak, with set design from Ania Witko, and casting direction and production by Warsaw Creatives. Beauty is work of hair stylist Michał Bielecki, and makeup artist Daria Day.