WALTER VAN BEIRENDONCK Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand WALTER VAN BEIRENDONCK presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection with a digital show, on Sunday 23 January, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For this season, designer introduced monochromatic color schemes and articulated structures. This collection saw a major focus on the shoulder as the essential body part. The Otherworldly collection video was directed by Bjorn Tagemose, with production by Katarina Vercammen. The designer collaborated with Antwerp-based brand Komono for the collection eyewear pieces. Hats and masks were the work of  Stephen Jones.

