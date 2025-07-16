UNIQLO : C Fall Winter 2025 Collection Redefines Comfort

UNIQLO : C, the high-end sub-label of the Japanese brand UNIQLO, launches its Fall Winter 2025 collection, with designs by Clare Waight Keller. Known for her distinctive touch, Keller’s creations emphasize fluidity and movement. The new collection caters to men who appreciate style, performance, and comfort, offering pieces that combine sleek elegance with the latest in fabric technology. This line is designed for those who want to stay stylish while navigating the demands of their fast-paced, modern lives.

The Fall Winter 2025 collection will arrive in two releases, each catering to specific seasonal needs. The first drop, set to launch on July 21, features an updated crewneck sweatshirt. The sweatshirt, now with a contemporary midi length, offers greater versatility for the transitional period from summer to fall. This modern length adds an extra layer of comfort while still remaining stylish, making it perfect for the changing weather.

The second release, arriving on September 4, focuses on creating warmth and comfort for the colder months. This batch will feature crewneck and turtleneck sweaters made from a new HEATTECH cashmere blend. The combination of cashmere and UNIQLO’s innovative HEATTECH technology provides superior warmth while maintaining a luxurious soft feel. These sweaters are perfect for men who want a balance of comfort and style during the winter season. The collection will also include outerwear crafted from PUFFTECH, a breakthrough material developed by Toray. PUFFTECH jackets are incredibly lightweight yet offer remarkable warmth. The seam-free design ensures a sleek, minimalist look, and Keller emphasizes that this outerwear combines fashion and functionality.

“The design process allowed me to focus on minimalist aesthetics while ensuring practicality,” Keller says. “I was able to combine volume and lightness in pieces like the modern hoodie jacket, while also incorporating UNIQLO’s renowned performance features.”

Additionally, the collection explores tailored options in modern technical tweeds. These pieces bring a fresh perspective to traditional menswear, offering a stylish twist on classic designs. The collection blends seasonally relevant materials like HEATTECH and cashmere with a rich jewel-toned palette, bringing a depth and sophistication to each garment.

The first part of the collection will be available online and in UNIQLO stores from July 21, with the second installment arriving on September 4. The Fall Winter 2025 line is designed to offer a perfect mix of style and practicality, making it an essential addition to any modern man’s wardrobe.