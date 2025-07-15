in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Hugo Del Pozo in Inward MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Carlos Venegas teams up with model Hugo Del Pozo for our latest exclusive story.

Hugo Del Pozo in Inward MMSCENE Exclusive
Top: Zara, Scarf: Lemachet

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Carlos Venegas captures model Hugo Del Pozo in Inward, a focused editorial that explores structure, restraint, and presence. Through clean framing and controlled light, the story builds a quiet visual rhythm.

Carlos Venegas also takes on styling, curating looks that emphasize sculptural shapes and muted contrasts. The editorial features pieces from Lemachet, Iro Studio, Calvin Klein, Uniqlo, and Zara. From sharp tailoring to soft layering, the selection balances practicality with subtle detail.

Top: Uniqlo
Hugo Del Pozo in Inward MMSCENE Exclusive
Top and Bottom: Lemachet, Shoes: Calvin Klein
Vest: Iro Studio
Top and Bottom: Lemachet
Hugo Del Pozo in Inward MMSCENE Exclusive
Top: Zara, Bottom and Scarf: Lemachet
Balaclava: Iro Studio, Blazer and Bottom: Lemachet

Hugo Del Pozo in Inward MMSCENE Exclusive
Full look: Lemachet
Top and Bottom: Lemachet, Shoes: Calvin Klein
Top and Bottom: Lemachet
Top and Bottom: Lemachet, Shoes: Calvin Klein
Top: Zara, Bottom and Scarf: Lemachet
Hugo Del Pozo in Inward MMSCENE Exclusive
Vest: Iro Studio, Bottom: Lemachet

Title: Inward
Photographer & Stylist: Carlos Venegas
Model: Hugo Del Pozo at Blow Models
Special Thanks: Blend Showroom

