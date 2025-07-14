Backstage at Feng Chen Wang Spring Summer 2026 Show

Feng Chen Wang Spring Summer 2026 collection, A Future in Bloom, signals a shift. Entering the brand’s second decade, Wang sharpens her focus on memory, craft, and the relationship between nature and design. She revives her botanical dyeing technique, collaborating with artisans to press fresh leaves onto handwoven cotton using heat. The result: unique, ghostlike imprints where each leaf transfers its color and form. Raw edges stay exposed, while the palette of greens, beiges, and soft pinks, echoes natural surroundings and features the brand’s bamboo leaf motif. Photographer Sohom Das captured the backstage rhythm exclusively for DSCENE Magazine, documenting the quiet intensity and preparation before the runway began.

Wang expands her material vocabulary with nylon garments treated through hand-sprayed dyeing. The irregular textures suggest a sky in motion, connecting fluidity with everyday wear. Tailored pieces carry this intention forward. Built from lightweight materials with pleated structure, the garments allow movement without sacrificing clarity.

Plaid appears for the first time in the brand’s work, not as pattern but as form. Wang sculpts it through 3D tailoring, giving it shape and weight. Her knitwear experiments with texture, using unexpected yarn techniques to create raw, tactile surfaces. Lace takes on structural purpose rather than decorative detail, adding softness that pushes against firmer silhouettes.

Discover Feng Chen Wang Spring Summer 2026 Collection

The casting reflects the collection’s layered intent. Russell Westbrook opened the show, bringing presence without spectacle. Actor Daniel Millar and models Kit Price and Calum Harper followed, alongside new faces selected through open calls. Wang uses casting to build real community into the framework of the show. With A Future in Bloom, Feng Chen Wang continues to evolve her design language through process, material, and human connection.