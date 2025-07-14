Gabriel Dos Santos in It’s Almost Summer Exclusive

Gabriel Dos Santos stars in It’s Almost Summer, the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series, photographed by Alejandro Ramirez. The editorial captures Gabriel through a focused lens, natural light, sharp shadows, and a sense of stillness that feels both paused and expectant.

Styled by Eli Fedina, Gabriel wears a mix of ease and edge. Makeup artist Cristobal Valero keeps the face clean and sun-kissed, adding texture without excess.

The shoot, cast by Numair Asmi, features Gabriel at Eleven Management. He brings a quiet rhythm to the frame, holding space with poise and meeting the camera with presence rather than performance.

Title: It’s Almost Summer

Model: Gabriel Dos Santos

Photographer: Alejandro Ramirez

Agency: Eleven Management

Casting Director: Numair Asmi

MUA: Cristobal Valero

Styling: Eli Fedina