in Boom Milan, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Modelwerk, Two Management

Gabriel Dos Santos in It’s Almost Summer Exclusive

Photographer Alejandro Ramirez teams up with model Gabriel Dos Santos for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Gabriel Dos Santos in It’s Almost Summer Exclusive

Gabriel Dos Santos stars in It’s Almost Summer, the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series, photographed by Alejandro Ramirez. The editorial captures Gabriel through a focused lens, natural light, sharp shadows, and a sense of stillness that feels both paused and expectant.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Styled by Eli Fedina, Gabriel wears a mix of ease and edge. Makeup artist Cristobal Valero keeps the face clean and sun-kissed, adding texture without excess.

The shoot, cast by Numair Asmi, features Gabriel at Eleven Management. He brings a quiet rhythm to the frame, holding space with poise and meeting the camera with presence rather than performance.

Gabriel Dos Santos in It’s Almost Summer Exclusive

Gabriel Dos Santos in It’s Almost Summer Exclusive

Gabriel Dos Santos in It’s Almost Summer Exclusive

Gabriel Dos Santos in It’s Almost Summer Exclusive

Title: It’s Almost Summer
Model: Gabriel Dos Santos
Photographer: Alejandro Ramirez
Agency: Eleven Management
Casting Director: Numair Asmi
MUA: Cristobal Valero
Styling: Eli Fedina

EditorialexclusivePortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

Backstage at Feng Chen Wang Spring Summer 2026 Show

Justin Bieber’s SKYLRK Clears Out After First Drop