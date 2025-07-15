Justin Bieber’s SKYLRK Clears Out After First Drop

Justin Bieber kicked off his new label SKYLRK with a launch that disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived. After teasing the brand for more than a year, Bieber officially dropped the debut collection online, offering footwear, sunglasses, and apparel in saturated tones with oversized proportions. The release sold out within just a few days, sparking speculation about a potential restock.

The singer introduced SKYLRK following his departure from Drew House, the streetwear brand he co-founded in 2018 with Ryan Good. Bieber stated that Drew House no longer aligned with his creative goals, prompting the creation of something that reflected his current vision more clearly. SKYLRK takes that direction and channels it into comfort-driven designs with bold visual impact.

Available through the brand’s online shop and Instagram, the first collection introduced custom color names like “Fizz,” “Super Blue,” “Smudge,” “Gum” Pink, and “Jelly” Red. Each piece featured soft construction and oversized cuts, keeping the aesthetic consistent across categories.

The footwear lineup featured two padded silhouettes: the Chunky Mule and the Beach Slide. Designed for casual wear, both models emphasized volume and softness, echoing Bieber’s personal preference for comfort-focused shapes.

Accessories followed the same direction. The Upside Down sunglasses arrived with bubble-shaped lenses and thick frames, while beanies rounded out the drop in coordinating shades. The exaggerated proportions carried through from head to toe.

The apparel selection included hoodies and tanks, designed with a minimal build and offered in the same bright palette. The full release felt cohesive, with every item contributing to the brand’s visual tone and laid-back styling.

Bieber has already begun previewing what’s coming next. On Instagram, he posted a SKYLRK phone case featuring a matte pastel finish and the brand logo across the back, hinting that more items are in the pipeline.

Although there’s no official word yet on when a restock or new products will arrive, fans can continue checking the brand’s Instagram and website for updates.