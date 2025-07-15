Tod’s Presents Fall Winter 2025.26 Campaign

Tod’s presents its Fall Winter 2025.26 campaign through a carefully observed sequence of everyday moments. Framed inside Villa Colucci in Southern Italy, the campaign takes shape through lived spaces, open terraces, and garden tables. This latest entry in the Italian Stories series stays close to the textures of domestic life, placing the collection in slow-moving, familiar surroundings.

Photographer and director Theo Wenner leads the visual direction, working alongside creative directors Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai. The team constructs a consistent tone, one grounded in intimacy, proximity, and stillness. Natural light defines the structure of each frame, allowing Tod’s pieces to register through placement and material rather than performance.

Creative Director Matteo Tamburini continues to refine Tod’s visual and product language. The focus stays on clear form and the handling of surface, shoes, outerwear, and accessories built with tactile structure and exact lines.

Key pieces from the collection include Tod’s W.G. ankle boot and the Gommino loafer. Both return as central elements of the label’s approach to footwear, shaped by familiarity and practical design. The boots and loafers appear throughout the campaign in use, not as display objects, but as extensions of the look.

Tod’s also presents the Pashmy Bomber, constructed from the brand’s proprietary suede. The fabric gives the jacket a lightweight touch with a clean surface, finished to retain a sense of movement.

Rather than isolate products, the campaign places them within an active setting. Objects, light, and gesture carry equal weight, with each image offering a simple frame for the collection. Tod’s uses this setting to bring the pieces into focus through subtle placement and repetition. In doing so, the brand outlines a clear idea of Italian living: precise, tactile, and composed.