White Mountaineering SS23 Men’s collection

White Mountaineering comes for the Spring Summer 2023 season with the “Life in the Forest with Utility” as it’s latest motivation. The alpine brand for the warmer season focuses on outdoor hiking inspiration, yet takes it to urban life. This observation is also at the core of White Mountaineering a brand envisioned as a connection between the urban and the outdoor.

“We strive to fuse the everyday wear with utility wear by adopting the function of the outdoor products. We give the significance to each item which has the comfortable fitting and neutral colour variation. Under the original concept of White Mountaineering, outdoor in everyday life, we present the potential of the product,” shares White Mountaineering team talking about the collection to the press.

The garments prepared for the next summer feature the brands signature 3 layered fabrics combined with GORE-TEX materials. Their own fabrics are now shaped with linen and ramie as well as jacquard enriched by soft and light cotton.

For this collection, we have GORE-TEX as always and our original 3 layered fabric with the same quality. We also made our original fabric with linen/ramie and check jacquard with cotton/polyester which is light and soft. The connection can easily be described and perhaps should be described as unisex, not directed as a menswear collection.

