Rapper Pa Salieu Fronts A-COLD-WALL* Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Samuel Ross presented A-COLD-WALL* Pre-Fall 2022 campaign, fronted by British rapper Pa Salieu, who perfectly embodied the collection’s dynamic pace and experimental spirit. Blending genres and influences, the collection is captured by photographer Ken-Tonio Yamamoto and styled by the brand’s long time collaborator Robbie Spencer.

For Pre Fall 2022, photographer Ken-Tonio Yamamoto applies his futurist lens to capture key pieces from the line – garments focused on protection, insulation, volume and digital graphics. Allowing Salieu to lead the narrative, Yamamoto deftly captures this dialogue between artist and brand while stylist Robbie Spencer utilises precise layering to highlight tonality and texture. Volt colour palettes, technical detailing and reconfigured graphics are absorbed into a singular visual – light, shadow and distortion lending the imagery a three-dimensional appearance, PF22 brought to life. – from A-COLD-WALL*.