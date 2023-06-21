ZEGNA Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection

Fashion house ZEGNA presented its Spring Summer 2024 L’oasi Di Lino Men’s Collection, at the historic Piazza San Fedele, on June 19th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. New methods of creating things shape new perspectives and ways of being in the world. Clothing plays a pivotal role in facilitating such change within the domain of fashion. In its relentless pursuit of innovation, ZEGNA investigates novel routes embedded in the materiality of fashion design. This voyage begins with fibers and fabrics, progresses through innovative silhouettes, and concludes with the transformative opportunities they provide. Oasi Zegna is both a physical location and a mental state where these creative endeavors take place.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Oasi Zegna exemplifies the unrelenting pursuit of excellence and beauty, as well as a steadfast commitment to responsible business practices, as the pulsating heart and dynamic spirit of ZEGNA. It transcends both spatial and creative boundaries, traversing near and far. This season’s fashion show created an oasis in Milan, amidst 192 bales of raw linen that adorn a square in the city’s center, against the backdrop of historic structures bathed in natural light. These bales, transported from Normandy, where flax grows and its ephemeral blue flowers emerge for a single day in early summer, will be transformed into Oasi Lino in Italy. This convergence of nature and urban context, as well as its circular values, is made tangible. By 2024, ZEGNA will certify Oasi Lino fibers as 100 percent traceable. As envisioned by Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori, linen becomes a symbol of adaptability, perfectly complementing the sartorial reset he pursues in establishing a new paradigm characterized by fluidity and inclusivity across diverse body types and demographics.

At ZEGNA we keep rethinking what an efficient wardrobe should be like today, further delving into the idea of creating a system of elements – tops, bottoms, underpinnings and accessories – that can be combined and self-styled however one prefers. It’s the idea of the uniform that prompts non uniformity. The suit as matching jacket and trousers no longer applies. Today, everything goes with everything, and this frees the customer, who can play with shapes and hues. Lines are deceptively simple: we hide functional elements in the construction, bringing texture to the fore. The overall fluidity makes it all look quiet and luxurious, but the tension in the details, the richness of colors and the freedom infinite combinations suggest is not quiet at all. – Alessandro Sartori

With fluid volumes and fluid categories, the Zegna Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection exudes a sense of gentle precision. Deconstructed jackets with low or standing collars, breezy duster coats, round-necked shirts as substitutes for jackets, and vests that double as tank tops all contribute to the effortless yet practical aesthetic. Among the carryovers from the previous season are sack vests with three-quarter-length sleeves. Pants have a relaxed breadth, whereas shorts and jumpsuits have a utilitarian sensibility. On the exteriors and interiors of garments, irregular lines appear on turn-ups and linings, symbolizing the interplay between uniformity and irregularity. As a result of undulating stripes, jacquards and textured motifs are created. Textured knitwear enhances the overall perception of comfort and pliability. Complementing the looks are knitted triangular scarves, knitted caps, soft yet geometric handbags, double glasses, slip-on shoes with massive soles crafted from a single piece of leather, and the emblematic Triple StitchTM Luxury Leisurewear shoe in its new espadrille evolution.

Textures add substance and visual interest, highlighting a variety of materials including linen gabardine, linen faille, compact linen knit, compact Blue Flower linen, satin linen, jute oxford, washi paper, raffia, silk poplin, seta tussa, recycled wool granitè, double-faced wool, tela vela, mohair poplin, silk canvas, hammered nabuk, and bonded calf. Comprised of complementary tones and irregular monochromes, the color palette combines neutral tints such as calcare, juta, mastice, aral gray, and cool tones of linfa, agave, lichene, and petra. Warm tones of foliage and ferruggine, along with accents of flamingo and Namibia orange, contribute to the the accents’ vibrancy.

Discover every look from the Zegna Spring Summer 2024 Men’s Collection in the gallery below: