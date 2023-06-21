BILLIONAIRE Pre-Spring Summer 2024 Collection

The renowned Italian luxury label synonymous with timeless elegance and the finest craftsmanship of Made in Italy, BILLIONAIRE unveiled its Pre-Spring Summer 2024 Collection, on June 16th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The presentation took place on on the patio of Milan’s prestigious Four Seasons Hotel. Philipp Plein, the creative force behind BILLIONAIRE, embarks on an enthralling voyage to North Africa for this collection. Plein’s designs are influenced by the region’s fascinating characteristics, such as warm desert winds, undulating sand dunes, tranquil Mediterranean coasts, and the enormous Atlas Mountains. As a result, the iconic Billionaire look has been reinterpreted, with a focus on stylish and travel-ready ensembles that reflect the soul of exploration. The collection’s color scheme reflects the delicate colours found in the bustling bazaars, with shades of brown and amber echoing the region’s rich spices. These warm tones work in perfect harmony with expertly fitted proportions and luxurious fabrics to create a timeless elegance that characterizes each ensemble.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Silk-printed, expertly made shirts, jackets with exquisite jacquard patterning, vividly colored precious leathers, and precisely cut trousers form the backbone of the collection. These aspects blend harmoniously, resulting in polished yet comfortable designs with an alluring feeling of exoticism. The collection includes sharply fitted double-breasted jackets, as well as more relaxed pairings like bomber jackets combined with shorts. Artisanal accessories in lush colors and opulent detailing elevate each outfit. Panama hats, a nod to the collection’s travel-inspired vibe, are the perfect finishing touch. The brand’s persistent commitment to detail and use of luxurious textiles demonstrate its sartorial ability and deep-rooted artisanal understanding. Philipp Plein creates an indelible stamp with this latest offering, developing a distinct identity based on ambition, exploration, and refinement. Plein invites us to embark on a global adventure of discovery and style, from rural Tuareg caravans to the world’s grand metropolises.

Discover every look from the Billionaire Pre-Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below: