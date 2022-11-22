Travel gifts are a great way to show the people in your life who love traveling or who spend a significant portion of their time on the road that you are thinking about them. No one who travels a lot will be unhappy with a thoughtful travel gift, and the right present can make a whole lot of difference when it comes to going away, whether on vacation or for work.

One group that spends a whole load of time on the road is models. Whether jetting off to exotic photoshoots or attending fashion shows around the world, chances are if you know a model they will spend a significant amount of time carrying their luggage around on planes, trains, and automobiles.

So what better way to show you care than with a thoughtful gift that makes their time traveling more comfortable, easier, or just a little more fun?

If you know someone whose job involves flying to Paris or cruising to Tahiti on a regular basis, here are a few unique travel gifts for models that they will really love.

A set of noise-canceling headphones

Travel of any sort can be distracting and tiring, and being able to rest while moving from one place to another is a vital part of having a good trip. This is particularly true for models, who might well need to be alert and on it as soon as they arrive. A good set of noise-canceling headphones can make a world of difference when trying to get some rest on a long flight.

A luxury eye mask

Models need to look their best at all times, even after a long flight, but travel can leave you looking tired and puffy. A good quality soothing eye mask can help avoid inflammation and help your friend get to sleep more easily on long journeys. Choose a mask that is soft and comfortable, and for extra luxury try and find one that comes with a soothing, anti-inflammatory action.

A travel pillow

At this point, you might have noticed a theme developing, but in truth, the most important part of a long journey for anyone, but for models especially, is getting enough rest. Professional travel requires you to be sharp and ready to work as soon as you step off the plane, and if your job is about appearances, you have to look your best as well. A quality travel pillow that fits easily into a carry-on is another vital component of any model’s travel kit and makes a wonderful and thoughtful gift.

A set of travel-sized toiletries

We’re not talking standard hotel toiletries. We’re talking about a boutique pampering kit that you can take with you in your carry-on luggage to ensure that you can always treat yourself, wherever in the world you end up. A luxury set of travel toiletries, cosmetics, and treats will help your friend feel refreshed and ready to go after a long journey or after a few days in a pristine yet soulless hotel.

A travel-themed piece of jewelry

Everyone loves jewelry as a gift, and if they love to travel then a travel-themed piece will go down a treat. A necklace or bracelet with a globe or compass design is always nice, or maybe a piece of jewelry that features the coordinates of a special, meaningful place.

A travel journal

A travel journal gives your friend the opportunity to document their adventures, whether for work or for fun, and lets them create a record that will let them remember every trip. Find a beautifully-designed journal and let them fill it with memories, souvenirs, mementos, and photos, for a truly personal travel-themed gift.